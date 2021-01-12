Samsung's new Bespoke refrigerator comes with 4 doors, pastel colours, and 2 ice cube modes

At Samsung's short-and-sweet CES 2021 digital conference was its newly-launched Samsung Bespoke refrigerator. This particular launch was for its unique four-door model, currently available only to North America in Spring 2021.

The Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex comes with a Beverage Centre, a pretty fancy name for a fancy water dispenser and automatically-filled water pitcher.

PHOTO: Samsung

Another cool feature is its Dual Auto Ice Maker that makes two types of ice cubes for drinks - regular ones, and smaller 'ice bites' (which are really spherical ice cubes) to suit different beverages or to level up its class.

PHOTO: Samsung

The Beverage Centre takes up one of the four doors. The other three packing the FlexZone for drinks and regular fridge stuff, the Crisper+ that offers humidity control for veggies, and the Flex Crisper section that acts as an extra fridge section that can keep meats.

PHOTO: Samsung

The new Bespoke model is in addition to existing Bespoke fridges with fewer doors, and the appliance comes with customisable pastel panels for greater style points.

Samsung was really sparse on details for the Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator, but we can't deny it looks stylish, and it seemed free from unnecessary smart or connected features. We'll update if we hear more about this refrigerator if it comes to Singapore.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.