Samsung's new foldable phone could hit retail shelves before the Galaxy S11

New smartphone is expected to boast a 6.7-inch display and becomes nearly square when folded.
PHOTO: Samsung
Samsung could sell its second foldable phone earlier than its flagship Galaxy S11 series. 

Industry sources told Yonhap News Agency that Samsung is currently in talks with South Korean's three telcos to sell the foldable phone immediately after the launch event.

Samsung is rumoured to be holding a launch event in the second week of February to unveil the foldable phone and the Galaxy S11 (or S20) series.

Purported photos of the foldable phone reveal a clamshell form factor with an Infinity-O display and three cameras. The foldable display is expected to measure between 6.7 and 6.9-inches.

With the retail launch of the Motorola Razr foldable phone being delayed and Huawei having plans to unveil a similar model, Samsung wants to race ahead of the pack and sell its foldable phone as soon as possible.

It is expected to be the first in the world to use an ultra-thin foldable glass panel.

The sources added that Samsung plans to price the upcoming foldable phone in the mid-$1,000 range.

A second generation of the Galaxy Fold is also expected to be unveiled later this year. 

This article was first published in Hardware Zone

