Samsung's new trademark application suggests a phone with an extendable display

Days after Samsung filed a trademark application for Galaxy Z Roll, the South Korean company submitted another one for Z Slide with the European Intellectual Property Office.

PHOTO: LetsGoDigital

According to the application, the trademark is classifed under Class 9 which suggests that the device is a phone, mobile, telecommunication apparatus or tablet computer.

Samsung is using the Galaxy Z moniker for its lineup of foldable phones, so it is very likely that the Z Slide is an upcoming foldable phone with an extendable display.

Samsung recently teased a new range of foldable displays which include a S-Foldable OLED panel, a slidable OLED panel and a 17-inch foldable panel.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.