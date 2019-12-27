Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Fold could have a foldable glass display

Just days ago, we featured images of what is purported to be Samsung's upcoming next-generation Galaxy Fold device.
Now, we have reports coming in that Samsung could be using foldable glass for this new device.
This is according to phone leaker Ice universe, who tweeted the following:
Because of its advantages over foldable plastic, foldable glass is widely regarded to be the next big step in getting foldable phones into the mass market.
They feel nicer and are more durable than the plastic solutions currently in use. Crucially, they exhibit less, if not none of the creasing issues that plague foldable phones in the market.
Rumours say Samsung will announce the second Galaxy Fold in February alongside the upcoming Galaxy S11.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.