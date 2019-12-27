Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Fold could have a foldable glass display

Just days ago, we featured images of what is purported to be Samsung's upcoming next-generation Galaxy Fold device.

Now, we have reports coming in that Samsung could be using foldable glass for this new device.

This is according to phone leaker Ice universe, who tweeted the following:

It can be confirmed that the Galaxy Fold2 leaked not long ago will use an ultra-thin glass cover for the first time in the world, replacing plastic materials. The screen looks flatter and has less wrinkles. In fact, this is the correct cover material for foldable phones. pic.twitter.com/BS73BCsA4N — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

Because of its advantages over foldable plastic, foldable glass is widely regarded to be the next big step in getting foldable phones into the mass market.

They feel nicer and are more durable than the plastic solutions currently in use. Crucially, they exhibit less, if not none of the creasing issues that plague foldable phones in the market.

Rumours say Samsung will announce the second Galaxy Fold in February alongside the upcoming Galaxy S11.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.