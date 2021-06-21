Samsung's super affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet and Galaxy A22 5G phone are ideal for kids

Samsung Singapore just brought us the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G phone and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet. Here’s a quick look at what these new entry-level devices promise.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

PHOTO: Samsung

The Galaxy A22 5G is Samsung’s “most affordable 5G phone”, where it packs core features like a triple rear camera system and a 1080p display along with its 5G connectivity.

The device comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V TFT display, with a 5,000mAh battery supporting its core functionalities. The triple rear camera consists of a 48MP main (f/1.8 aperture), a 5MP ultra-wide (f/2.2 aperture), and a 2MP depth (f/2.4 aperture) shooter.

Additional features are its 15W Fast Charging, support for MicroSD cards of up to 1TB, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that’s responsible for its performance and 5G connectivity. Translating its experience to the user is an Android 11 operating system cloaked under One UI Core 3.1.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available from June 22, 2021 onwards at Singtel, consumer electronics and IT stores, Samsung’s online store, Lazada, and Shopee, as well as Samsung Experience Stores at a recommended retail price of $328.

Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite

PHOTO: Twitter/evleaks

Need an affordable tablet for all your games, shows, and the little ones? The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is exactly for that, with additional curation for younger tots.

The tablet has an 8.7-inch, 1,340 x 800 (WXGA+) TFT display and 5,100mAh battery with 15W Adaptive Fast Charging support (15W charger sold separately). It runs on Android 11 with Samsung’s proprietary UI, so your Google Play apps are all covered.

The tablet offers a USB-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, and microSD card support of up to 1TB. Inside is a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset that’s specially designed for tablets.

Features come in the way of Samsung Kids, a secure digital environment for younger, impressionable minds to safely interact with apps and enrich their learning experiences via the tablet.

For productivity, the Galaxy A7 Lite lets you take phone calls and receive text messages if it’s sitting on the same Samsung Account on your phone. Also, if you own a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds+, or Buds Live, it can automatically switch between tablet and phone when you’re midway through a video, and a call comes in.

Two models are available - LTE/4G and Wi-Fi only -and the LTE version has 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, while the Wi-Fi one packs 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite retails at $228 (Wi-Fi version) and $298 (LTE/4G version). Sales begin on June 19, 2021 at selected telcos (Singtel, M1), consumer electronics and IT stores, Samsung’s online store, Lazada, and Shopee, the Samsung Education Store, as well as Samsung Experience Stores.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.