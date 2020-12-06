San Diego Comic-Con 2020 goes virtual with free at home event from July 22

With the onslaught of Covid-19, many physical iterations of annual conventions have been called off, and will instead go digital on the online space. The hugely-popular San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is no exception, sporting a physical cancellation for the first time in 50 years.

Not all hope is lost, however. Like most of its event-based counterparts, the Comic-Con has announced their plans for an online substitution titled Comic-Con@Home, which will run from July 22 to 26, 2020. The best part is that entry to the virtual event will be entirely free, with no limits on the number of attendees. Sweet.

This is certainly big news for fans, because the popularity of SDCC has always seen overwhelming demand for the more popular panels, where keen attendees would camp outside the venue in hopes of securing a seat inside.

Apart from the free entry, individuals can also look forward to an online Exhibit Hall, which is set to feature convention exclusives, promotions, and limited-edition products, as well as a range of activities and gaming sessions to participate from the comfort of their homes.

"For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe," SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer said.

"Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community."

In the lead-up to the Comic-Con@Home event, additional information will be announced by the team, such as the types of panels in store, the working mechanics of online participation, and the purchase of products via the Exhibit Hall.

