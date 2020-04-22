San Diego Comic-Con 2020 has been cancelled due to Covid-19

Comic-Con International recently announced that San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The organisers did confirm that San Diego Comic-Con will return on July 22 to 25, 2021, however.

Their statement reads: "Recognising that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that Covid-19 concerns might lessen by summer."

"Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year."

It’s understandable, of course. Mass gatherings like these are pretty much out of the question right now, due to how easily the pandemic might spread from person to person. Still, it’s a little sad to see such a huge convention be cancelled for the first time in 50 years.

San Diego Comic-Con has always been an exciting event, even for those who couldn’t make the trip. Big reveals and trailers for movies and TV shows would be shown off at the convention, year after year.

https://twitter.com/Comic_Con/status/1251240729151602689

We did a writeup of all the movie and TV show trailers shown off at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, which included titles like Watchmen, It Chapter Two and Top Gun: Maverick. Marvel Studios also showed off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time at the event!

Of course, most movies and TV shows have been thrown off their regular schedule by the pandemic too. Gaming conventions E3 2020 and Gamescom 2020 were cancelled, as well.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.