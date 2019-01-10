San Francisco Shock comes out tops in the Overwatch League 2019 Grand Finals

PHOTO: Twitter/overwatchleague
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

San Francisco Shock absolutely dominated the Overwatch League 2019 Grand Finals earlier today, crushing the Vancouver Titans for an overall win. The Titans, unfortunately, didn't stand a chance.

Shock beat the Titans by a stunning 4-0.

Despite the overall lacklustre performance by the Titans, these matches were still energetic, frantic and had some entertaining twists - one of which involve Architect's Bastion and a chandelier - but we'll get to that later.

Game 1: Lijiang Tower

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Overwatch League

The first game took place on Lijang Tower - and I should add that the Titans got to pick all maps for the finals, so they should have had an advantage here. This advantage was clearly no match for San Francisco Shock, however, who steamrolled the Titans in both matches.

Sinatraa's Doomfist outshone the competition here, landing great Meteor Strikes one after another and never giving the Titans a leg to stand on. Haksal put up a good fight as Doomfist as well, scoring a massive quadruple kill - but it sadly wasn't enough to earn the Titans a win.

Game 2: Eichenwalde

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Overwatch League

The next game took place on Eichenwalde, and this is where the Sigma-Orisa meta really shined. Orisa and Sigma players worked together here, spitting out barriers while Shock's Architect played as Bastion to tear them all down.

Architect was brilliant as Bastion here, making full use of his Ultimates and leading the charge on a standout moment in the Grand Finals. Once both teams were fighting on the last point, he used Bastion's ultimate to catapult himself up to a chandelier above the point. Now untouchable, he proceeded to mow down the Titans and score Shock a win on the first match. It really has to be seen to be believed.

Game 3: The Temple of Anubis

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Overwatch League

The third game went to the Temple of Anubis. The Titans actually put up a pretty great fight here, scoring both points of the map quickly and delivering some nasty plays. However, once again Shock managed to steamroll them in the second match and win both points quicker, giving them an easy win here.

Game 4: Watchpoint: Gibraltar

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Overwatch League

Everything led to the final map: Gibraltar. Architect's Bastion once again showed up here, pairing up with Rascal's Mei to earn kill after kill and securing a win for Shock. Choihyobin's Sigma shouldn't be dismissed either - he was excellent and went on to be named both MVP and Player of the Match. Sigma was just released a month ago - but that clearly hasn't stopped the pros from mastering him in the League.

Not the most eventful finale

Honestly, this was a somewhat disappointing end to Overwatch League's first era. After so many intense matches during the competition's previous stages, a 4-0 finale was the dullest thing that could've possibly happened.

There was a shortage of exciting 'this could be anyone's game' drama, and the game even ended an hour earlier than predicted. San Francisco Shock was just a cut above in this matchup - so hopefully we'll get a more exciting conclusion next time.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

