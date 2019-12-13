Saving Indonesians from climate disasters, one social media post at a time

Can bots save lives? An Indonesian architect who harnesses social media to improve disaster relief - a project that on Dec 12 could win a US$250,000 (S$338,000) international award - believes so.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nashin Mahtani's website, PetaBencana.id, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet bots to monitor posts on social media by communities hit by floods.

The information displayed on a real-time map is monitored by emergency services in the country frequently hit by earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.

"Jakarta is the Twitter capital of the world, generating 2 per cent of the world's tweets, and our team noticed that during a flood, people were tweeting in real-time with an incredible frequency, even while standing in floodwaters," said Mahtani, a graduate of Canada's University of Waterloo.

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, has about 81,000 km of coastline, making it particularly vulnerable to climate change along with neighbours like the Philippines.

Its capital Jakarta is built on a swampy plain and regularly suffers from floods, not least because around 40 per cent of the city sits below sea level.

Unlike other relief systems that mine data on social media, PetaBencana.id adopts AI-assisted "humanitarian chat-bots" to engage in conversations with residents and confirm flooding incidents.

"This allows us to gather confirmed situational updates from street level, in a manner that removes the need for expensive and time-consuming data processing," Mahtani said.

Indonesia suffers hundreds of natural disasters every year and in 2004 was struck by an Indian Ocean tsunami that killed about 167,000 people.