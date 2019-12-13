Saving Indonesians from climate disasters, one social media post at a time

Mahtani (right) pointing to a map of floods in Jakarta, Indonesia.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Can bots save lives? An Indonesian architect who harnesses social media to improve disaster relief - a project that on Dec 12 could win a US$250,000 (S$338,000) international award - believes so.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nashin Mahtani's website, PetaBencana.id, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet bots to monitor posts on social media by communities hit by floods.

The information displayed on a real-time map is monitored by emergency services in the country frequently hit by earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.

"Jakarta is the Twitter capital of the world, generating 2 per cent of the world's tweets, and our team noticed that during a flood, people were tweeting in real-time with an incredible frequency, even while standing in floodwaters," said Mahtani, a graduate of Canada's University of Waterloo.

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, has about 81,000 km of coastline, making it particularly vulnerable to climate change along with neighbours like the Philippines.

Its capital Jakarta is built on a swampy plain and regularly suffers from floods, not least because around 40 per cent of the city sits below sea level.

Unlike other relief systems that mine data on social media, PetaBencana.id adopts AI-assisted "humanitarian chat-bots" to engage in conversations with residents and confirm flooding incidents.

"This allows us to gather confirmed situational updates from street level, in a manner that removes the need for expensive and time-consuming data processing," Mahtani said.

Indonesia suffers hundreds of natural disasters every year and in 2004 was struck by an Indian Ocean tsunami that killed about 167,000 people.

The government spends an estimated US$300 million - US$500 million annually on rebuilding after disasters, according to the World Bank.

When disasters hit one conundrum is how to ensure information flows between residents, community groups, humanitarian agencies and the government.

"The transparency of the platform provides all (parties)... with free access to the same time-critical information needed to make informed decisions," Mahtani said, "this is collaborative resilience to climate change".

Jakarta residents often share information with each other online about road blockages, rising waters and infrastructure failures.

PetaBencana.id monitors words linked to disasters that are posted on Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram.

The online platform founded in 2016 serves 50 million people including in Jakarta and four other major Indonesian cities.

In early 2020, the project will go nationwide to serve 250 million people and include additional disasters such as forest fires, haze, earthquakes and volcanoes.

Mahtani was named in early December as a finalist for the Global Citizen Prize which honours young activists working around the world to end extreme poverty using technology.

The winner will be announced on Friday at London's Royal Albert Hall.

More about
Digital INDONESIA Natural Disasters Social media Artificial Intelligence

TRENDING

Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao&#039;s collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao's collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
Passengers evacuated after &#039;rioters&#039; hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
Passengers evacuated after 'rioters' hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it&#039;s aired in China
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it's aired in China
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
True story: &#039;He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight&#039;
True story: 'He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight'

Home Works

How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift

SERVICES