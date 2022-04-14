Scalpers are now flipping Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk minifigure

First, they went for shoes. Then they hit game consoles and graphics cards. Now, the scalpers have come for your Lego minifigures – in particular, the exclusive ‘Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk’ Lego minifigure included with the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition.

Only physical copies of the deluxe edition of the game will have the minifig, which means PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch (Steam loses out as usual). The deluxe set costs US$69.99 (S$95), which by now, is out of stock.

On eBay, the minifig listings start from US$65.

On Singapore’s Carousell, the lowest listing is at $99.

In essence, you are asked to pay more than the price of the whole deluxe set for that one minifig. Dumber things have happened and we wouldn’t be surprised if these get sold.

We suggest you resist the temptation of the dark side and flip the scalpers the bird. Instead, channel the Force to Lego and get them to release the Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk minifig in the future. May the Force be with you.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.