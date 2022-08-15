Scalpers sell Dota 2: The International 2022 Singapore tickets on Carousell for up to $5,000

A tale as old as time, if you were looking to attend the Dota 2: The International 2022, tickets are now sold out.
As far as we know, tickets were sold out within 20 minutes. And sure enough, they have appeared on Carousell with much higher prices.
At this juncture having scalpers take an opportunity to earn a quick buck is something we should have come to expect.
With the original prices of the finals coming in at $498, most have wondered if the entry fee might have just been too high. But, with the opportunity to flip it tenfold, the prospect of earning a massive payday is something that hurts fans of the game.
Hopefully, more tickets will be released in waves, but there’s always a chance to watch it online come October.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.