Scalpers sell Dota 2: The International 2022 Singapore tickets on Carousell for up to $5,000

A tale as old as time, if you were looking to attend the Dota 2: The International 2022, tickets are now sold out.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

As far as we know, tickets were sold out within 20 minutes. And sure enough, they have appeared on Carousell with much higher prices.

PHOTO: Carousell

At this juncture having scalpers take an opportunity to earn a quick buck is something we should have come to expect.

PHOTO: Carousell

With the original prices of the finals coming in at $498, most have wondered if the entry fee might have just been too high. But, with the opportunity to flip it tenfold, the prospect of earning a massive payday is something that hurts fans of the game.

Hopefully, more tickets will be released in waves, but there’s always a chance to watch it online come October.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.