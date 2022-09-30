ScamShield now available for Android users

ScamShield, an app developed by the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) and Open Government Products (OGP), is now available for Android users.

The anti-scam app was launched almost two years ago for iOS users. While the Android app has the same features as the iOS app, the latter diverts scam SMSes to a junk folder while the former only notifies the users of scam SMSes.

ScamShield identifies and filters out scam SMSes and blocks calls from blacklisted numbers that have been verified as scam-related. The app also allows users to report scam messages and to receive alerts on trending scams.

Since its debut, ScamShield iOS app has been downloaded by more than 315,000 iOS users. As of Sept 14, more than 5.8 million SMSes have been reported and over 29,000 phone numbers believed to be used for scam calls have been blocked.

Android users can download ScamShield from the Google Play Store.

READ ALSO: 4 common scams in Singapore and how to recognise them

This article was first published in HardwareZone.