Scarlet Nexus anime features Hidden Codes for in-game rewards

Scarlet Nexus officially launches today on console and while you’re trying to get on our guide for some tips to get started, here’s another piece of clue that might help you with your journey to save humanity.

In conjunction with the Scarlet Nexus anime, the JPRG will feature a “Hidden Code Quest” that rewards players with in-game items after they crack a series of secret codes.

Left behind by a hidden character named Mimi, they can be found and deciphered by watching the 13-episode series, with one Hidden Code quest unlocking per episode. These passwords must then be given to Musubi in the game.

While we have no clue as to how these codes look like and what rewards they offer, this is an interesting way to engage the audience with both the game and anime medium. However, to participate, players must reach Phase 2 of the gameplay and have their game updated to the latest version.

The anime is set to release on July 1, 2021 on selected platforms in Japan. Fans in the Southeast Asia regions will be able to catch it on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, True Digital (Philippines), or meWATCH and Catchplay (Singapore).

Additionally, the official collaboration art drawn by artist Tamami Ishikawa was also revealed for the launch.

Scarlet Nexus is out on June 24 PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and June 25 on PC via Steam.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.