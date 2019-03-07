School supervisor's e-mail account hacked, spoof e-mails sent

E-mails supposedly from a staff member seeking donations have prompted Hai Sing Catholic School to release a statement on its Facebook page and school website last week.

In the statement, principal Daniel Ang said: "The school has received information on spoof e-mails circulating from Sister Maria's e-mail address, seeking donations and fund-raising for other unverified causes.

"Sister Maria and the school wish to state that these involve a case of hijacking of her e-mail and do not originate from Sister Maria's person (sic)."

CANVASSING

Sister Maria Ng is the school supervisor and chairperson of its fund-raising sub-committee.

She is responsible for activities related to canvassing and appealing to donors in support of the school's building fund, the statement said.