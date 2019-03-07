School supervisor's e-mail account hacked, spoof e-mails sent

PHOTO: Google
Shannen Ng
The New Paper

E-mails supposedly from a staff member seeking donations have prompted Hai Sing Catholic School to release a statement on its Facebook page and school website last week.

In the statement, principal Daniel Ang said: "The school has received information on spoof e-mails circulating from Sister Maria's e-mail address, seeking donations and fund-raising for other unverified causes.

"Sister Maria and the school wish to state that these involve a case of hijacking of her e-mail and do not originate from Sister Maria's person (sic)."

CANVASSING

Sister Maria Ng is the school supervisor and chairperson of its fund-raising sub-committee.

She is responsible for activities related to canvassing and appealing to donors in support of the school's building fund, the statement said.

When contacted by The New Paper, Mr Ang declined to comment.

He would only confirm that an e-mail appealing for donations from Sister Maria's private e-mail account had been circulated.

The school was not mentioned in it.

In the school statement, Mr Ang clarified that all fund-raising activities for the school would be supported by an appeal letter on the school letterhead, or a leaflet.

He added: "For concerned parties who wish to verify whether an appeal for donations was made by the school, they can contact the school by phone at 65827864 or by e-mail at hshs@moe.edu.sg.

"We hope that these malicious spoof e-mails do not discourage donors from supporting the school's fund-raising efforts."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for republication.

