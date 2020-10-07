Score an exclusive XBOX x Royale gaming chair worth $800 with your Gamertag on it

The Nov 10 launch of the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is a highly-anticipated one, especially for longtime fans of Microsoft’s flagship console.

Pre-orders for Singapore have already begun, but while you can certainly head on over to your nearest retailer to do so, why not stand a chance to get a limited-edition XBOX x Royale Ergonomics Gaming Chair while you’re at it?

Those who pre-order either the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S from official retailers in Singapore (listed below) stands a chance to win 1 of 4 (one chair per retailer) of these chairs with your Xbox

Gamertag etched onto it (worth $800 each) made exclusively for the consoles’ launch in Singapore. Better yet, the embroidered Xbox logo and Gamertag will glow-in-the-dark.

All you need to do is to pre-order either the Xbox Series X or Series S from now until Oct 31, 2020. Once you’ve made your pre-order, you’ll be automatically drafted into the lucky draw pool. The winners will be picked after Oct 31, 2020 (terms and conditions apply).

Participating retailers in Singapore include the following:

However, if you prefer to just pre-order the console, there are also these:

This article was first published in Geek Culture.