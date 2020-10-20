Screen repair cost for the iPhone 12 is $120 higher than that of the iPhone 11

Apple is charging higher repair costs for the iPhone 12 compared to its predecessors.

The company recently updated the support document detailing the screen repair costs for the various iPhone models and we noticed that the repair cost of the iPhone 12 is significantly higher than that of the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.

Screen repair (out of warranty) cost for the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 is stated at $299, but the repair fee is $120 more for the iPhone 12 at $419!

The price hike is due to the fact that the iPhone 12 has an OLED display, which is a more expensive screen panel than the LCD displays on the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.

While battery replacement cost remains at $0 (in-warranty or with AppleCare+) and $99 (out-of-warranty) for the iPhone X and above models, the repair cost for other damage (out of warranty) for the iPhone 12 is also higher than that of the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.

There is a price hike of $80 on the iPhone 12 ($669), compared to the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR at $589!

To avoid forking out so much money for screen repairs or other damages, it's recommended that you get AppleCare+ for the peace of mind.

However, the high cost of AppleCare+ may deter some consumers. Alternatively, they can get a good protective case and/or screen protector and pray that the ceramic-hardened display on the iPhone 12 is as tough as Apple claims it to be.

PHOTO: Apple

Source: Apple (1) (2) (3)

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.