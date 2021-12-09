SD card reader on some MacBook Pros reportedly not working properly

The SD card reader, a key feature on the new MacBook Pro models, is reportedly not functioning properly.

According to several posts on MacRumours forums, users are facing issues such as SD card crashing, the inability to access SD cards and unusually slow transfer speeds on their 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Some users claim to see an error message while trying to use the SD card while others say an SD card reader over USB-C can work compared to the built-in SD card reader on the laptop.

MacRumours say the feedback is inconsistent across the board and it is hard to pinpoint the actual cause of the problem. Apple is said to be aware of the issue and a fix is coming in a future software update.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.