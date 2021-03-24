Secretlab and AAPE are collaborating for a new collection of gaming chairs

Surprise!

Secretlab and AAPE have finally unveiled their new collaboration: a limited-edition designer collection of gaming chairs. Titled the Secretlab AAPE Collection, these chairs bring the form and function of Secretlab’s chairs together with the street fashion flair of AAPE.

Check out a video unveiling the chairs below:

According to a news release, each colorway will be offered in very limited quantities via two separate drops. That means you’ll have to be quick on the draw if you want to get your hands on them.

Those who extend the warranty on their Secretlab AAPE Edition chair will also get a limited-edition Secretlab x AAPE lanyard and keychain, which is only obtainable through this collection. If you want to go the extra mile for it, that is.

Here’s when the two drops are happening:

Drop 1: March 25, 2021, 11pm PT (2pm, March 26 Singapore time) for Secretlab AAPE Green Camo Edition

Drop 2: March 31, 2021, 6am PT (9pm, March 31 Singapore time) for Secretlab AAPE Red and Blue Camo Editions

Apparently, Secretlab and AAPE designers worked closely to make sure these chairs combined the best elements of both brands.

PHOTO: Secretlab

AAPE fans will instantly recognise the brand’s signature camo prints and Moonface logo, the former of which comes in military green, blue and red - depending on which chair you’re going for.

It’s Secretlab’s first venture into the world of streetwear, so the AAPE collaboration makes sense.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.