Secretlab celebrates Game Of Thrones' 10th year with exclusive Iron Anniversary Edition chair

It has been a decade since Game of Thrones first premiered on HBO. 10 years since the nine different houses waged war against each other to gain control over the mythical land of Westeros.

Since its first episode back in 2011, the series has been the most-awarded show in Emmy Awards history and continues to be HBO’s most-watched show despite its finale in 2019.

To commemorate 10 years of Game of Thrones, Secretlab, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, has developed a limited-edition chair that comes in both OMEGA and TITAN variants, crafted by multi-award winning gaming chair specialists specially for the fans.

PHOTO: Secretlab

Paying homage to the years-long power struggle, the chair is designed to mimic the iconic Iron Throne from the series.

PHOTO: Secretlab

The exclusive chair is only available for a limited one-time run hence making it a unique collector’s item celebrating the legacy of Game of Thrones as well as its entrenchment in pop culture.

Taking cues from the Iron Throne, the chair features intricate embroidery of the swords that make up the throne on the backrest.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Further detail is stitched onto the side wings where the swords rise above the user’s shoulders. This design creates the effect that they are seating on the Iron Throne themselves.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Made in Secretlab’s new and improved PRIME 2.0 PU leather and a generous, supportive layer of patent-pending cold-cure foam, the Secretlab Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary Edition chair allows users to step back into the world of Westeros in and rule over the Seven Kingdoms in complete comfort.

Fans can also complete the set with the Secretlab Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary Edition Lumber Pillow designed specifically to complement the official chair.

PHOTO: Secretlab

Featuring the sigils of House Stark, Lannister, Targaryen, Baratheon and Tyrell, stitched on with black velour and steel gray thread, it is a subtle nod to the houses in the series.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

While the show might have seen better days prior to the final season, the show still has its fans.

Take a closer look at the “Iron Throne” that landed in our geek den earlier this week:

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Coming after the Secretlab Dark Knight, Birds of Prey, The Joker, and Mortal Kombat Edition chairs, the Iron Anniversary chair and pillow is definitely one to fight over and what better way to watch the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel but with an iconic Iron Throne.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.