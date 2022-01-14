Secretlab Monster Hunter edition chair finds palico companion in new lumbar pillow

Monster Hunter Rise is now available on PC via Steam, and Secretlab has got a little something to go with it. Following the launch of the Monster Hunter Edition Gaming Chair last year, the brand is bringing in a new addition to its line of special edition lumbar pillows, which will feature popular mascot Airou as the main star.

Designed in collaboration with Capcom, the Lumbar Pillow Palico Edition ($79) sports dense, premium memory foam that moulds to the shape of the user’s lower back, and soft velour covering for comfort. It measures 29cm by 29cm and is currently available for pre-order, with restocks scheduled for 30 March.

Similar to the League of Legends collection that saw themed lumbar pillows complementing the Jinx Edition TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair, this offering would make for a good fit with the Rathalos-inspired chair. The character’s adorable features are also a bonus, serving to soften the ferocity of Rathalos.

The sapient cat species has appeared in every game in the Monster Hunter series, and is the face of certain spin-off titles, including Monster Hunter Diary: Poka Poka Airou Village for the PSP. Monster Hunter Rise is the sixth entry to the franchise, and was first launched for the Nintendo Switch in April last year.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.