Secretlab releases new Assassin's Creed-themed gaming chairs and Magnus desk accessories

From detonating a global (and ongoing) interest in parkour, to introducing what we can safely call the "conventional" image of a silent killer, Assassin's Creed has indeed come a long way since it debuted fifteen years ago in 2007.

Yes, it has already been that long. But despite its age, the franchise's trademark crest and style remain an iconic part of gaming even today.

So, if you happen to be a diehard fan of the games, or just happen to need a new gaming chair or deskmat, you might want to consider picking one up from the Secretlab Assassin's Creed Collection.

PHOTO: Secretlab

Decked out in white and grey with splashes of red along the side, the new gaming chair variant, which was co-designed by Ubisoft artists, uses the award-winning Secretlab Titan 2022 as the base.

It proudly wears the Assassin sigil on the front as well as the backrest, though the one on the latter is arguably the coolest part, as it is itself surrounded by the sigils of the franchise's eight titles to date.

In addition, you'll even find Animus-themed decorations on the side wings of the chair, which adds a nice dash of aesthetic sleekness to it.

PHOTO: Secretlab

Apart from the gaming chair, Secretlab has also rolled out Assassin's Creed-themed accessories for its Magnus gaming desk, including the Magpad Desk Mat and the Cable Management Bundle.

Local pricings and availability details for all of these products have yet to be revealed, but do stay tuned - we'll keep you posted as soon as new information arrives.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.