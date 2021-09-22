Secretlab's first Monster Hunter gaming chair features Rathalos

You don't even need to do quests for this gear.

Secretlab has unveiled its new Titan Evo 2022 Monster Hunter Edition gaming chair, co-designed with Japanese games company Capcom.

The chair comes emblazoned with the infamous King of the Skies, Rathalos. Slaying monsters and wearing parts of them as gear - that's what Monster Hunter is all about, right?

Monster Hunter players have been pitted against the fiery Flying Wyvern for 17 years, to the point that the monster has become something of an icon for the franchise.

Fans will instantly recognise the Rathalos-themed embroidery on this chair's backrest, inspired by the Rathalos armour set from the games. Its side wings' unique texture is meant to evoke Rathalos' scales, using custom leatherette.

PHOTO: Secretlab

In the last few years, Monster Hunter fans have been treated to new videogames like Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, along with a (terrible) live-action movie and a Netflix adaptation.

The franchise only seems to grow in popularity with time, so of course it's getting a gaming chair too.

The Monster Hunter Edition chair is now open for limited pre-orders, so you'll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on it.

It also features the ergonomic upgrades that come with the Secretlab 2022 Series, which could serve you well when Monster Hunter Rise hits PCs in early 2022.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.