Secretlab's new Batman chair takes inspiration from Battinson suit

Secretlab’s new The Batman Movie Edition chair takes inspiration from the Battinson suit

Secretlab has announced an all-new The Batman Movie Edition chair, paying homage to The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. The Batman chair joins the Secretlab DC Collection, alongside other seats inspired by a gallery of heroes and villains like Superman, The Flash, and the Joker.

The company already has a Dark Knight Edition chair, but the Movie Edition model puts a unique spin on Gotham’s hero. It takes inspiration from the new Batsuit, created specially for the 2022 film. A magnetic Bat emblem attaches to the chair’s rear, similar to the way the batarang attaches to the front of Pattinson’s suit.

PHOTO: Secretlab

The chair is upholstered in full black Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette, complete with perforated matte detailing. And like Secretlab’s other special edition seats, it comes with all the features of the TITAN Evo 2022 series, such as the 4-way lumbar support system and hot-swappable armrests.

It is available in Small, Regular, and XL, starting at $799. Considering the movie’s nearly three-hour runtime, you’ll be wishing you could take the seat to the theatres with you.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.