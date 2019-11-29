Secretlab's new Titan XL gaming chair is for the giants who walk among us

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Secretlab
Koh Wanzi
Hardware Zone

Secretlab today announced the Titan XL, its largest and most roomy gaming chair to date. The chair is basically an upsized version of the Titan, boasting a taller backrest and wider seat base.

According to Secretlab, the Titan XL is 25 per cent bigger than the Titan, featuring also improved core mechanisms and heavier and sturdier materials.

The Titan XL retains the same design and characteristics of the original Titan, including the levelled seat base - which means no more crumbs dropping into any gaps! - and an adjustable lumbar support mechanism built into the backrest.

On top of that, the tilt mechanism has been upgraded and is now made of a stronger grade of structural steel for improved durability. The wheelbase is constructed from ADC12 aluminium, and it's now also bigger and more robust than before. Finally, the Class 4 hydraulic piston has been reinforced too in order to accommodate the towering giants the chair was made for.

The Titan XL is also part of Secretlab's 2020 series of chairs, so it'll come with the full-metal armrests and memory foam head pillow too.

While the Titan was recommended for folks between 175cm and 200cm and weighing less than 130kg, the Titan XL is good for people between 180cm and 208cm. The maximum supported weight has also gone up to 180kg.

The Titan XL is available to buy now on Secretlab's website at S$639 for the PRIME 2.0 PU leather version, and S$669 for the SoftWeave model.

The article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

