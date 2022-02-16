See Magic: The Gathering in a new light through this VR art exhibition

Aaron Yip
Hardware Zone
PHOTO: Wizards of the Coast

If you're an MTG fan with a VR headset, get ready to enjoy this. To coincide with the release of its Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, Wizards of the Coast is launching a new VR exhibition, titled Magic: The Gathering Virtual Art Exhibition – 83 Artists who Drew the World of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

As the rather long name suggests, the exhibition is an interactive one featuring 134 pieces of card art drawn by 83 mostly Japanese artists, fitting the Japanse-inspired set. Names include Tetsuo Hara, creator and illustrator of the iconic Fist of the North Star manga, Yoji Shinkawa, Art Director of Kojima Productions, and Kamen Rider W character designer Tatsuya Kerada.

Wizards of the Coast is pitching this as a sensory exhibition you can enjoy from your own home. The VR environment allows visitors to enjoy five different features:

  • The ability to view cart art while in a futuristic urban setting
  • Being able to pull card art towards you to get a closer look, along with commentary and rough sketches from the artist
  • Being able to summon Dragon Spirits depicted on the card
  • The release of 30 pieces of unreleased art from the Wizards of the Coast Development Studio World Guide
  • An 'Octagonal Pavillion' where visitors can interact with each other

Additionally, visitors who've viewed all 134 artworks during the Feb 18-24 period where the art exhibition is online are eligible to win a B2 poster signed by Hara himself . Aside from viewing all the 100+ pieces of art, those who want to participate must also fill out a form on the special campaign website here (though you'll have to bear the Japanese).

As for the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, it'll be released on Feb 18 as well, and you can check out details on this MTG page here. If you've missed it, here's the trailer:

As mentioned, the exhibition will open on Feb 18 and end a week later on the Feb 24. and you'll can experience it with either a Meta Quest 2/Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Rift and Rift S, HTC Vive / Vive Pro 1 and 2, as well as on your a regular Windows PC.

Additionally, you'll be able to join the VR exhibition at these Wizards Play Network stores:

Store Name Address

Games Haven

736A Geylang Road Singapore 389647

Dueller's Point

450 Hougang Ave 10 #B1-541 Singapore 530450

Grey Ogre Games

83 Club Street, #04-01, Singapore 069451

MTG-Asia.com

261 Waterloo Street, Singapore 180261

Sanctuary Gaming

277 Orchard Rd, #04-09 Orchard Gateway, Singapore, Singapore 238858

Gamersaurus Rex

259A Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574386 

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

