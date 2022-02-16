See Magic: The Gathering in a new light through this VR art exhibition

If you're an MTG fan with a VR headset, get ready to enjoy this. To coincide with the release of its Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, Wizards of the Coast is launching a new VR exhibition, titled Magic: The Gathering Virtual Art Exhibition – 83 Artists who Drew the World of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

As the rather long name suggests, the exhibition is an interactive one featuring 134 pieces of card art drawn by 83 mostly Japanese artists, fitting the Japanse-inspired set. Names include Tetsuo Hara, creator and illustrator of the iconic Fist of the North Star manga, Yoji Shinkawa, Art Director of Kojima Productions, and Kamen Rider W character designer Tatsuya Kerada.

Wizards of the Coast is pitching this as a sensory exhibition you can enjoy from your own home. The VR environment allows visitors to enjoy five different features:

The ability to view cart art while in a futuristic urban setting

Being able to pull card art towards you to get a closer look, along with commentary and rough sketches from the artist

Being able to summon Dragon Spirits depicted on the card

The release of 30 pieces of unreleased art from the Wizards of the Coast Development Studio World Guide

An 'Octagonal Pavillion' where visitors can interact with each other

Additionally, visitors who've viewed all 134 artworks during the Feb 18-24 period where the art exhibition is online are eligible to win a B2 poster signed by Hara himself . Aside from viewing all the 100+ pieces of art, those who want to participate must also fill out a form on the special campaign website here (though you'll have to bear the Japanese).

As for the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, it'll be released on Feb 18 as well, and you can check out details on this MTG page here. If you've missed it, here's the trailer:

As mentioned, the exhibition will open on Feb 18 and end a week later on the Feb 24. and you'll can experience it with either a Meta Quest 2/Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Rift and Rift S, HTC Vive / Vive Pro 1 and 2, as well as on your a regular Windows PC.

Additionally, you'll be able to join the VR exhibition at these Wizards Play Network stores:

Store Name Address Games Haven 736A Geylang Road Singapore 389647 Dueller's Point 450 Hougang Ave 10 #B1-541 Singapore 530450 Grey Ogre Games 83 Club Street, #04-01, Singapore 069451 MTG-Asia.com 261 Waterloo Street, Singapore 180261 Sanctuary Gaming 277 Orchard Rd, #04-09 Orchard Gateway, Singapore, Singapore 238858 Gamersaurus Rex 259A Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574386

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.