See Magic: The Gathering in a new light through this VR art exhibition

If you're an MTG fan with a VR headset, get ready to enjoy this. To coincide with the release of its Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, Wizards of the Coast is launching a new VR exhibition, titled Magic: The Gathering Virtual Art Exhibition – 83 Artists who Drew the World of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.
As the rather long name suggests, the exhibition is an interactive one featuring 134 pieces of card art drawn by 83 mostly Japanese artists, fitting the Japanse-inspired set. Names include Tetsuo Hara, creator and illustrator of the iconic Fist of the North Star manga, Yoji Shinkawa, Art Director of Kojima Productions, and Kamen Rider W character designer Tatsuya Kerada.
Wizards of the Coast is pitching this as a sensory exhibition you can enjoy from your own home. The VR environment allows visitors to enjoy five different features:
- The ability to view cart art while in a futuristic urban setting
- Being able to pull card art towards you to get a closer look, along with commentary and rough sketches from the artist
- Being able to summon Dragon Spirits depicted on the card
- The release of 30 pieces of unreleased art from the Wizards of the Coast Development Studio World Guide
- An 'Octagonal Pavillion' where visitors can interact with each other
Additionally, visitors who've viewed all 134 artworks during the Feb 18-24 period where the art exhibition is online are eligible to win a B2 poster signed by Hara himself . Aside from viewing all the 100+ pieces of art, those who want to participate must also fill out a form on the special campaign website here (though you'll have to bear the Japanese).
As for the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, it'll be released on Feb 18 as well, and you can check out details on this MTG page here. If you've missed it, here's the trailer:
As mentioned, the exhibition will open on Feb 18 and end a week later on the Feb 24. and you'll can experience it with either a Meta Quest 2/Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Rift and Rift S, HTC Vive / Vive Pro 1 and 2, as well as on your a regular Windows PC.
Additionally, you'll be able to join the VR exhibition at these Wizards Play Network stores:
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.