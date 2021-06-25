Sega announces new Mega Drive Mini Tower accessory in Japan

It was two years back when Sega first announced the Mega Drive (Genesis Mini), a compact plug-and-play iteration of its classic console. Today, they’ve announced a new accessory for the mini console, the Mega Drive Tower Mini Zero.

The official name is Mega Drive Tower Mini ZERO with CAPS

PHOTO: Sega

The Tower Mini Zero, however, is purely for cosmetic purposes only. Similar to the Tower Mini that was released in 2019, it doesn’t actually function, and essentially serves a miniature scale of the Power Base Converter that allows the Sega Genesis to play Sega Master System games. In comparison, the Tower Mini is made of of three accessories: the Sega CD, Sega 32X, and a Sonic the Hedgehog cartridge.

Mega Drive Tower Mini Zero will be available only in Japan for 4,950 yen (S$59,93) on Oct 21, and is unlikely to receive an international release.

If you’re up for some retro gaming, do check out our review of the Mega Drive Mini (Sega Genesis Mini), which features over 40 games including Sonic the Hedgehog, Shinobi III, Castlevania Bloodlines and more. The mini console is still available on Amazon.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.