Sega spins out Sonic Origins, 4 remastered classic Sonic games in 1 collection

Sega today (April 21) announced that Sonic Origins, a new collection of four remastered classic Sonic games, will be digitally released on all major gaming platforms on June 23, 2022.

The four remastered games are Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Sonic 3 & Knuckles, all early 1990s games on the Sega Genesis and Sega CD that defined an era of gaming.

Now they have been modernised for a new generation of gamers (as well as those of us who thirst for these nostalgic games).

Celebrate the games that started it all! 💙



Sonic Origins arrives June 23rd, 2022! pic.twitter.com/75wVDgBjsO — SEGA (@SEGA) April 20, 2022

In the Sonic Origins collection, you will get to play as Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, in both Classic and Anniversary modes. The collection also includes new Sonic animated content.

Sonic Origins is open for pre-orders now, which gives you a Start Dash DLC pack for 100 in-game currency, a new Mirror Mode unlocked, and a game skin.

It launches on PlayStation 5 & 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and Epic Games Store on June 23 2022, with Nintendo Switch coming soon.

