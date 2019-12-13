Sekiro scores Game of the Year: Here are other winners at The Game Awards 2019

Though I never got round to beating Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, I respect the hell out of a game that utterly challenges players to be the best version of themselves and kicks them to the curb if they don’t.

But From Software’s latest action-adventure title managed to win over both critics and hardcore gamers alike for its exhilarating (but punishing) gameplay that rewards players with pure, unparalleled euphoria after surviving each bloody sword fight.

So it wasn’t too surprising that The Game Awards’ Game of the Year went to Sekiro, edging out the likes of Hideo Kojima’s epic Death Stranding and the rather excellent underdog that is the Resident Evil 2 remake.

Sekiro has won Game Of The Year at The Game Awards. Our heartfelt thanks go out to our players. We will endeavour to create games that provide fresh, meaningful experiences, and we sincerely hope you’ll look forward to what’s in store. pic.twitter.com/p9NKhHWz31 — FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) December 13, 2019

The Game Awards 2019 ended a couple of hours ago, and the event held a couple of surprising wins and disappointing losses (Untitled Goose Game won nothing? A travesty!) for some of the best games we played this year. Oh, and more than a few announcements too, like Microsoft's next-gen console Xbox Series X, The Wolf Among Us 2, and Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance.

Here’s the list of the nominees and winners (in bold) for 2019.

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Outer Worlds

Best Action/Adventure Game

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Action Game

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

Best Role-Playing Game

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV

Kingdom Hearts III

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Outer Worlds

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Best Sports/ Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Dirt Rally 2.0

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tetris 99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Katana Zero

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Best Family Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best AR/VR Game

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Beat Saber

No Man’s Sky

Trover Saves the Universe

Best Game Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

Best Art Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

Best Score/Music

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb / The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden / Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz / Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff / Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling / Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges / Death Stranding

Games For Impact

Concrete Genie

Gris

Kind Words

Life Is Strange 2

Sea of Solitude

Fresh Indie Game

Disco Elysium

Gris

My Friend Pedro

Outer Wilds

Slay the Spire

Untitled Goose Game

Content Creator Of The Year

Jack “Courage” Dunlop

Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo

Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler

David “Grefg” Martínez

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

Player’s Voice Award

Death Stranding

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Esports Event

2019 League of Legends World Championship

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

The International 2019

Best Esports Team

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

OG (Dota 2)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)

Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Player

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)

Best Esports Coach

Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)

Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

