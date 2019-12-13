Sekiro scores Game of the Year: Here are other winners at The Game Awards 2019

Though I never got round to beating Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, I respect the hell out of a game that utterly challenges players to be the best version of themselves and kicks them to the curb if they don’t.
But From Software’s latest action-adventure title managed to win over both critics and hardcore gamers alike for its exhilarating (but punishing) gameplay that rewards players with pure, unparalleled euphoria after surviving each bloody sword fight.
So it wasn’t too surprising that The Game Awards’ Game of the Year went to Sekiro, edging out the likes of Hideo Kojima’s epic Death Stranding and the rather excellent underdog that is the Resident Evil 2 remake.
The Game Awards 2019 ended a couple of hours ago, and the event held a couple of surprising wins and disappointing losses (Untitled Goose Game won nothing? A travesty!) for some of the best games we played this year. Oh, and more than a few announcements too, like Microsoft's next-gen console Xbox Series X, The Wolf Among Us 2, and Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance.
Here’s the list of the nominees and winners (in bold) for 2019.
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Outer Worlds
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Fighting Game
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Best Action Game
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Best Role-Playing Game
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Best Sports/ Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Best Independent Game
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Family Game
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Best AR/VR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Best Game Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Best Art Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Best Score/Music
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb / The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden / Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz / Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff / Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling / Control
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges / Death Stranding
Games For Impact
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life Is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Fresh Indie Game
- Disco Elysium
- Gris
- My Friend Pedro
- Outer Wilds
- Slay the Spire
- Untitled Goose Game
Content Creator Of The Year
- Jack “Courage” Dunlop
- Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
- Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler
- David “Grefg” Martínez
- Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek
Player’s Voice Award
- Death Stranding
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Best Esports Event
- 2019 League of Legends World Championship
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- The International 2019
Best Esports Team
- Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- OG (Dota 2)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
- Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best Esports Player
- Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)
Best Esports Coach
- Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
- Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
- Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best Esports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner