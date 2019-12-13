Sekiro scores Game of the Year: Here are other winners at The Game Awards 2019

PHOTO: Facebook / Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Though I never got round to beating Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, I respect the hell out of a game that utterly challenges players to be the best version of themselves and kicks them to the curb if they don’t. 

But From Software’s latest action-adventure title managed to win over both critics and hardcore gamers alike for its exhilarating (but punishing) gameplay that rewards players with pure, unparalleled euphoria after surviving each bloody sword fight. 

So it wasn’t too surprising that The Game Awards’ Game of the Year went to Sekiro, edging out the likes of Hideo Kojima’s epic Death Stranding and the rather excellent underdog that is the Resident Evil 2 remake.

The Game Awards 2019 ended a couple of hours ago, and the event held a couple of surprising wins and disappointing losses (Untitled Goose Game won nothing? A travesty!) for some of the best games we played this year. Oh, and more than a few announcements too, like Microsoft's next-gen console Xbox Series XThe Wolf Among Us 2, and Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance.

Here’s the list of the nominees and winners (in bold) for 2019. 

Game of the Year

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Fighting Game

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Action Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

Best Role-Playing Game

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove 

Best Sports/ Racing Game

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • Dirt Rally 2.0
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Tetris 99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

Best Independent Game

  • Baba Is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana Zero
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Best Family Game

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best AR/VR Game

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Beat Saber
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe 

Best Game Direction

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Outer Wilds

Best Art Direction

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Score/Music

  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb / The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden / Control
  • Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz / Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff / Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling / Control
  • Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges / Death Stranding 

Games For Impact

  • Concrete Genie
  • Gris
  • Kind Words
  • Life Is Strange 2
  • Sea of Solitude 

Fresh Indie Game

  • Disco Elysium
  • Gris
  • My Friend Pedro
  • Outer Wilds
  • Slay the Spire
  • Untitled Goose Game 

Content Creator Of The Year

  • Jack “Courage” Dunlop
  • Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
  • Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler
  • David “Grefg” Martínez
  • Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

Player’s Voice Award

  • Death Stranding
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Esports Event

  •         2019 League of Legends World Championship
  •         2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  •         EVO 2019
  •         Fortnite World Cup
  •         IEM Katowice 2019
  •         The International 2019

Best Esports Team

  • Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • G2 Esports (League of Legends)
  • OG (Dota 2)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
  • Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Player

  • Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
  • Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)

Best Esports Coach

  • Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
  • Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
  • Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
  • Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Host

  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao&#039;s collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao's collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
Passengers evacuated after &#039;rioters&#039; hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
Passengers evacuated after 'rioters' hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it&#039;s aired in China
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it's aired in China
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
True story: &#039;He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight&#039;
True story: 'He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight'

Home Works

How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift

SERVICES