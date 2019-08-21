Self-driving shuttle service to start on Sentosa next week

Bookings can be made either with the Ride Now Sentosa application or at kiosks on the island. The procedure is similar to booking a trip with ride-hailing firms such as Grab.

The shuttle bus service, which can each carry about 10 passengers, is part of a three-month trial of four such autonomous vehicles (AVs).

The trial will run until Nov 15.

An earlier trial in June last year had the buses operating on the island without passengers.