Sensor-shift stabilisation technology said to be coming to all iPhone 13 phones

Taiwanese supply chain publication Digitimes is reporting that all iPhone 13 phones will feature sensor-shift stabilisation technology.

Sensor-shift stabilisation technology is currently available only on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and it has the potential to produce better-looking photos especially in challenging conditions.

It's particularly useful in very low-light situations or when you trying to take a photo during bumpy conditions. Its benefits are also apparent when shooting videos.

Furthermore, compared to the more common optical image stabilisation (OIS), sensor-shift stabilisation is said to be quicker and more precise because the sensor is lighter than lens component.

DigiTimes said:

"The VCM (voice coil maker) makers mainly deliver shipments for Android handsets in the first half of the year, but such shipments are expected to be surpassed by those for iPhones in the second half, given that all new iPhones will feature the sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilization) function, the sources said, adding that the makers have been told to raise capacity by 30-40per cent to meet strong demand for iPhones."

Additionally, Apple is said to be returning to a September unveil for the new iPhones. Last year, Apple announced the iPhone 12 series in October because of slowdowns due to the pandemic.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.