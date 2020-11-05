Sentosa launches first-ever virtual island getaway on Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Being stuck at home for this long has been a downer for many folks who crave the company of their friends outside, like visiting Sentosa and enjoying its many seaside vistas and outdoor activities. But if we can’t go there, the next best thing is to visit it on Animal Crossing: New Horizons .

Yep, you heard us right; Singapore’s very own island resort has been ported over to the hugely popular life sim game on the Nintendo Switch in style. Dubbed Sentosa Crossing, this digital reimagination of the island was an initiative kickstarted by the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).

The island features a host of Sentosa’s popular locales, all of which have been recreated faithfully in the game itself, using a variety of in-game items, some of which even feature said attraction’s custom visuals.

These include the likes of The Luge (though there aren’t any actual luges to play around with, just images of them painted on the ground in comical fashion), Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, and the Sentosa Roundabout.

And guess what — you can literally visit it on your own Switch from 9 May onwards!

Sentosa Crossing is open for play from 10am – 12nn, 2pm – 4pm, and 6pm – 8pm SGT . Each two-hour window features three sessions of 30 minutes each, and each session will be limited to four visitors for the best experience.

Here are the steps you and your friends need to follow in order to get into the island action:

Register here for a chance to visit Sentosa Crossing! Players will be able to register for any of the subsequent three days. Eg. On Monday, registrations for play between Tuesday and Thursday will be open. Slots are limited to four players per half-hour session.

Answer our question of the week correctly and get a chance to be one of our virtual visitors. The four players who successfully register for each game session will receive an email confirmation. They will also receive another email containing a Dodo code 15 minutes before their slot.

Visit the “airport” on your island, key in the Dodo code and you will be transported to Sentosa Crossing!

And while you’re at it, perhaps go in as characters from Star Wars, Marvel Comics, Studio Ghibli, Pokémon, My Hero Academia and other popular anime series.