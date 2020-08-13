Shaw Theatres is the first cinema chain to let you buy tickets with Google Pay

Getting movie tickets just got a bit easier.

Shaw Theatres is now the first cinema chain that offers ticket purchases via the Google Pay Singapore app. The company’s partnership with Google comes against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, with contactless transactions preferred over the alternative.

On the partnership, director of Shaw Organisation Group of Companies, Mr. Mark Shaw said:

"As part of our commitment to offer our patrons the best movie-going experience on all fronts, we are excited to be partnering with Google and be the first to bring Google Pay to the movies! This is a timely partnership as contactless payments are fast becoming the preferred mode of payment, especially during the current pandemic. Not only are we able to offer our guests a fast and convenient transaction process, Google Pay offers our patrons another contactless payment option and thus greater peace of mind. And we look forward to further developing this partnership with Google."

All you need to get a movie ticket from Shaw Theatres is the Google Pay mobile app - which is available on both iOS and Android devices. Using the app, you’ll be able to select your preferred seat and theatre location before making a purchase.

Once you’re at the theatre, simply show off the ticket using your phone and enjoy the movie.

From Aug 13 to 31, 2020, the convenience fee of $1.50 per transaction will even be waived for your purchases. Multiple movies are releasing in August, including The Secret: Dare to Dream, Resistance and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Director of Next Billion Users and APAC Payments Ecosystem Partnerships at Google, Mr. Mahesh Bhalerao also spoke on this partnership, saying:

"Singaporeans love going to the movies and we are excited to build a piece of that experience into the new Google Pay Singapore app to make digital payments more helpful. Having Shaw Theatres join us in our journey to create a secure and seamless mobile payment platform is invaluable as it helps to enhance the existing lifestyle features for Singaporeans. We hope that people will appreciate its ease of use as we continue to deliver more fun and rewarding payment experiences for all."

