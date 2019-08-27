Shopee extends lead over Lazada to be region's top online shopping platform: iPrice

E-commerce player Shopee has extended its lead over rival Lazada as the top internet shopping platform in the region, a report has found.

Shopee, which is owned by gaming firm Sea, came in tops with a monthly average of 200.2 million visits via both desktop and mobile gadgets in the second quarter, while Alibaba-owned Lazada was ranked second with 174.4 million visits.

"Shopee and Lazada continue to take the top two spots after achieving the same feat in the first quarter of 2019," said product comparison website iPricet.

"The two companies have a big presence in all six countries analysed."