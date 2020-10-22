Signify launches an Ultraviolet C-powered Philips desk lamp that disinfects all that it shines upon

Are alcohol wipes, sanitisers, and bleach not metal enough for you? Signify solves that first world problem with an equally first world solution: the consumer-grade Philips UV-C disinfection desk lamp that uses ultraviolet-C rays to neutralise bacteria and viruses.

"As the world is adjusting to the challenges and 'new normal' coming from Covid-19, we contribute to the growing need for disinfection by introducing our first UV-C consumer product. The new desk lamps can make a difference by helping to inactivate viruses (including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19) and bacteria to help keep our homes clean from harmful micro-organisms," said Rowena Lee, Division Leader Digital Products at Signify.

UV-C rays are naturally-occurring from our sun, but they are mostly filtered out by our atmosphere. They are also really effective at deactivating bacteria and viruses partying on your tabletop.

That includes the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 measures most Singaporeans are up against.

However, UVC must be handled with care , and are not meant for disinfecting the surface of your skin. No, seriously - here's our NEA guidelines on the responsible use of UVC at home. Six seconds is all UV-C needs to destroy 99 per cent of SARS-CoV-2 exposed to the cleansing light.

"I will disinfect everything you love and own. I will disinfect it all" said the lamp, probably. PHOTO: Signify

To that end, the Philips UV-C disinfection desk lamp's safety features are just as important as its virus-purging capabilities. A built-in voice assistant will ask the lamp's owner and any nearby humans to vacate the room before it starts nuking everything.

The lamp comes with a built-in sensor, so it automatically shuts down if it senses a moving human being in its vicinity. When in operation, the lamp emits a blue hue of light, which should be obvious to many.

According to Signify, the parent company of Philips Lighting, an 'average-sized living room' takes about 45 minutes for sanitisation, while your average bathroom will require 15 minutes.

Philips UV-C disinfection desk lamp in Silver. PHOTO: Signify

The Philips UVC disinfection desk lamp officially retails at $199 , and you can find it online at the official Lazada storefront , or in retail outlets like Courts, Seffix DIY, Best Denki, and Gain City. Two colour options are available - Champagne Gold or Silver.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.