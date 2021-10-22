Singapore Brickfest 2021 launches on Oct 25 at Ion Orchard

Singapore Brickfest 2021 starts on Oct 25! This is the Lego fan exhibition for fans and builders alike.

Tapping into the infinite possibilities with Lego bricks, unique fan builds from local and international award-winning Adult Fans of Lego will be featured, proving that Lego is as legitimate a medium for art as any other.

This exhibition revolves around two themes — Memories and Imagination.

The former focusing on builds that evoke a sense of nostalgia, rendering pieces of the past into Lego form, and the latter focusing on the wild, nebulous nature of imagination and trying to capture bits of that with something concrete.

Visitors will be greeted by a medieval castle diorama designed and built by the Bricks Knight Alliance.

Upon entering the exhibition, visitors will then be able to explore and admire world-class creations by Lego artists such as Kelvin Low (@chubbybots), Arthur Cao (@caomianyu), Jeffrey Kong (@artisanbricks), Masao Hidaka, Evan Chang (@evan.chang.589), Titans Creations (@titanscreations) and many more.

Mecha Build (Left) by Kelvin Low, 3 Generations of Happiness by Evan Chang(Right)

PHOTO: Geek Culture

As a side note, Evan Chang's 3 Generations of Happiness is still up on Lego ideas for voting. It currently has over 3,300 supporters and has over 90 days left to reach the 10,000 supporters mark so it can stand a chance to become an official Lego product.

There will also be video interviews with some of the builders featured on the Singapore Brickfest Facebook page and Instagram (@sgbrickfest).

Aspiring builders can also sign up in online workshops by Jeffrey Kong, the details of which will be posted on the Singapore Brickfest Facebook page.

PHOTO: Instagram/artisanbricks

Visitors stand a chance to win vouchers for Bricks World Ion Orchard and redeem an exhibition-exclusive Lego Brick and Build a Minifigure at the store.

Registration for the event will begin on Oct 22. The exhibition runs from Oct 25 to Nov 14.

Located at Ion Gallery, level four, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801.

