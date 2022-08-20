Singapore Comic Con 2022 returns in December with 350 exhibitors across 4 halls

The annual affair that is Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) will be making a glorious return to the event scene, as it ushers in its biggest convention yet.

Taking place on Dec 10 and 11, 2022, at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, SGCC 2022 is expanding to four exhibition halls across two levels, with more than 350 exhibitors and 420 brands in attendance.

A major party to grace the show floor is key sponsor integrated future culture platform Mighty Jaxx, who are releasing a limited run of 500 NFT (non-fungible tokens) / digital tickets called the SGCC XPass.

Available as an exclusive in-app brand product, they will retail at US$109 (S$151.64) each and offer the following perks:

One-day SGCC pass

Early bird entry into SGCC 2022, 30 minutes before doors open

Two blindboxes, redeemable at the Mighty Jaxx booth during SGCC 2022

Participation in a giveaway for a unique collectible / commissioned art by a Mighty Jaxx

15 per cent discount on entry into the next two SGCC editions (2023, 2024)

20 per cent off the retail price of one SGCC Mascot T-shirt, with three free-size designs available

A place on the whitelists for selected future launches of Mighty Jaxx's digital and phygital collectibles

Communications and participation around giveaways, digital collectible sales and events

Recurring giveaways

Access to the Mighty Jaxx Metaverse

PHOTO: Singapore Comic Con

Those who miss out on the digital tickets can redeem one free SGCC XPass fragment that lands visitors a chance to secure their place on the whitelists for selected future launches of Mighty Jaxx's digital collectibles, and stand a chance to win one of Mighty Jaxx's giveaways (blind boxes, single releases and more) during the SGCC show days.

For figure collectors, Collectors Ark will be displaying limited-edition statues, busts, intricate figures, and film prop replicas of legendary characters, and icons from Marvel, DC Comics, Lord of the Rings and many more in a wide range of scales.

A close partner of renowned brands like Prime 1 Studio, Queen Studios and Infinity Studio, it has some impressive artworks under its belt, including lifelike life-size busts of the Joker and Harley Quinn from Infinity Studio.

A huge part of SGCC has always been fostering the community spirit, and this year's iteration will build on previous versions of the Work In Progress (W.I.P) programme to present a comic submission competition, talks by industry professionals, and award-winning creators from over 28 countries.

A new Food Zone has also been added to B2, featuring pop-up stores from LiHO, Gopizza, Blanco Court Beef Noodles, and Cat and the Fiddle.

Tickets for SGCC 2022 are now available on Klook, with prices starting at $25 (excluding $2 booking fee per ticket).

PHOTO: Bandai

Alternatively, visitors can opt for any of three ticket bundles, with the first packing in a two-day access pass and an exclusive Gundam RX7-8GP01 First Touch figure for $108.

The second one includes the same two-day access pass, but with a different exclusive item from Tamashii Nations.

PHOTO: Bandai

Fork out $138, and fans will be able to get their hands on an accompanying Gundam RX-78-2 Clear Colour figure.

Lastly, the $85 Mystery T-shirt Bundle consists of a two-day event pass and any one out of three mystery shirt designs.

SGCC 2022 runs from Dec 10 to 11, and will release more information about its guests nearer to the date.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.