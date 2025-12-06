I attended Singapore Comic Con's Preview Night so you know what to catch

Singapore Comic Con (SGCC), a major pop-culture celebration in Southeast Asia, is happening this weekend (Dec 5-7).

Creators, exhibitors and fans have taken over five halls at Marina Bay Sands' Expo & Convention Centre for three days of cosplay, collectibles and live programmes.

The convention opened for a Preview Night on Friday, and I went there to suss out the highlights so you will know how to plan your visit.

Hunting demons in Singapore

Fans of the global sensation KPop Demon Hunters can look forward to performances and singalongs from Huntrix Singapore, a tribute act to the movie's hit group of the same name.

The performance drew the biggest crowd at the preview, with audience members across all ages cheering enthusiastically and singing along to some of the group's biggest hits.

[[nid:725208]]

Stars and creators

Power Rangers Time Force duo Jason Faunt and Erin Cahill reunited in Singapore for a weekend of meet-and-greet sessions and photo ops at their guest booths.

Main-stage programmes will also lean on online star power, with Japanese TikTok creator Satoyu fronting the TikTok Anime Quest Final Battle segment, where challengers will face him as the 'final boss' for prizes and bragging rights.

Comic-book fans are getting their share of headline names too.

Marvel and DC cover artists such as Adi Granov, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau and Lucio Parrillo are in town for signings and fan interactions across the level 1 guest booths, while British comics veteran Simon Bisley is headlining the W.I.P. Lab with a paid, limited-seat "Monster and Beast" drawing workshop that includes a live sketching demonstration, Q&A, and autograph and photo opportunities.

Exhibitors and exclusives

More than 260 exhibitors and Artist Alley booths are scheduled to fill the level 1 halls, ranging from global toy makers to independent artists.

Gunpla fans will find a pop-up from The Gundam Base with about 30 event-exclusive kits across SD, HG, RG and MG lines.

Meanwhile, fans of One Piece, Dragon Ball Z and Naruto can look forward to figurines of their favourite characters at the Bandai Namco booth.

Local and regional outfits are also using the hall to showcase homegrown creations. KenShop is bringing detailed models of familiar Singapore transport, including a ComfortDelGro taxi and MRT train, while SG60 Games features some of the best games made in Singapore, including Ghostlore and Sedap.

[[nid:725998]]

Tabletop takeover

Basement 2 has been turned into a dedicated tabletop zone, with halls D and E set aside for board games, role-playing sessions and trading card events.

Running alongside the main show, Bandai Card Games Fest will host six major tournaments across popular franchises, including the new Gundam Card Game and existing titles such as One Piece, Digimon and Union Arena. World championship qualifiers are on the line for top players, while newcomers can join on-site tutorials and smaller side events.

The Ultraman Card Game is getting a push as well, with a new Ultra Deck 01 pre-constructed deck (centred on Ultraman Tiga and Ultraman Blazer) sold with official tokens and sleeves aimed at both competitive players and those just starting out.

Cosplay and people-watching

Cosplay remains one of the weekend's main visual highlights.

The SGCC 2025 Cosplay Competition Finals will take place on Sunday, judged by invited international cosplayers Shirogane Sama, Riiyuukii and Kiyo.

Outside the competition, cosplay enthusiasts typically throng the show floor and areas around Marina Bay Sands, turning the space into an informal parade of characters from films, games, anime and comics.

Date: Dec 6-7, 2025

Time: 10am-8pm (early access 9am)

Address: Level 1 and Basement 2, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

Tickets: $38-$288

[[nid:712215]]

editor@asiaone.com