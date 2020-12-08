Singapore designer Usual Suspects launches kickstarter for these Death Stranding-looking toys

If you’re looking to spruce up your toy collection or give any little corner of your home a subtle, geeky flair similar to that of Mighty Jaxx, then you might be keen on adding a figurine or two from the upcoming series of toys by Usual Suspects.

The Singapore-based toy designer has just launched a Kickstarter campaign for the handcrafted toy line, which will run for 40 days starting today, Dec 7.

Suspect Dino. PHOTO: Usual Suspects

Suspect Skull. PHOTO: Usual Suspects

These 6.3-inch PVC figurines don’t just look like something straight out of Death Stranding; they each come with their own little backstories and, according to a press release, serve as “metaphors of what our world looks like today”.

Suspect Mask. PHOTO: Usual Suspects

For instance, Suspect Mask (the one wearing the surgical mask) is a “reminder to be a responsible individual who plays a bigger role than him/herself and protect those who are around us”, as a nice nod to remain socially responsible during these strange times.

Suspect 01. PHOTO: Usual Suspects

“Truth be told, we all walk many different paths in life and we each have a story to tell. Here at Usual Suspects, we believe everyone has a voice and even when things fall apart, there is always a new day, a new chapter for us to start again.

"And the toys we create will be the voice that individuals can resonate with. We believe in loving what you do and doing what you love. We love crafting toys and aim to make the world a better place,” says Joshua Wang, founder of Usual Suspects.

Figurine pledges for the Usual Suspects Kickstarter campaign start at US$75 (S$100) though you can nab them at US$67 apiece as part of an early bird promo (limited to 100 backers per individual figurine).

The funding goal for this campaign is $60,000, and if funded, will begin shipping in April 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.