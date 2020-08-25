Singapore exclusive: Pre-order Surface Earbuds & Headphones 2 from Microsoft store

Microsoft continues to leapfrog into the headphones industry as it introduces its very first pair of wireless in-ear headphones, the Surface Earbuds along with the newly improved Surface Headphones 2. These are now available exclusively on the Singapore Microsoft Store.

Never miss a beat again with the Microsoft Surface Earbuds. Instead of opting for the traditional earpiece look, Microsoft has opted to create a distinctive circular disc design for their earbuds.

These multifunction auditory devices incorporate an innovative four anchor point design so that they sit snugly in your ear as you move about. Moreover, with three sets of interchangeable silicone ear tips, these earbuds ensure maximum comfort for all-day wearing.

PHOTO: Microsoft

Have full control at your fingertips with intuitive controls over the responsive touch surface. Simply tap, touch, and swipe to skip a music track, adjust the volume, answer and end calls, or get assistance seamlessly.

Custom-designed drivers are tuned to precision in order to deliver an immersive acoustic experience. Moreover, never fear being misheard in online meetings again as two advanced microphones in each earbud isolate your voice while suppressing background noise.

PHOTO: Microsoft

Elevate your productivity time with access to Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint experiences via the earbuds. Once you’ve subscribed to Microsoft 365 and download the app, you can utilise innovative features such as dictating your documents.

You can even swipe to advance slides, enable live captions and subtitles on-screen, and more on PowerPoint.

Dimensions Each earbud: 0.98” (25 mm) x 0.78” (19.9 mm)Charging case: Length: 2.96” (75 mm), Width: 1.31 (33.2 mm), Height: 0.98” (25 mm) Weight Each earbud: 0.26 oz (7.2 g) with ear tip Charging case: 1.41 oz (40 g) without earbuds Exterior Color: Glacier Frequency response 20Hz–20kHz Speakers 13.6 mm driver Microphones Two microphones per earbud Battery life Up to 24 hours of battery life battery with included charging case (8 hours of continuous listening time on a single charge, plus another two 8-hour charges with the charging case) A 10-minute charge provides up to 1 hour of battery life. Cord USB-A to USB-C cord (1 meter) Audio codecs SBC and aptX Compatibility Windows 10 or later, Android 4.4 or later, iOS 9 or later, Bluetooth 4.1/4.2 Waterproof rating IPX4 What’s inthe box Two Surface Earbuds, charging case, 3 pairs of silicone ear tips (sizes S/M/L), USB-C to USB-A cable, Quick Start Guide, safety and warranty documents Warranty 1-year limited hardware warranty

Microsoft has also listened (yup) to their consumers and introduced a revamp of their headphones with the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2. With a longer-lasting all-day battery, you can now use your headphone for up to 20 hours from a full charge.

PHOTO: Microsoft

The headphones have also retained their on-ear dials for you to effortlessly rotate and adjust the volume or level of noise cancellation. You can even choose how much to tune out with the 13 levels of adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for a more immersive Omnisonic sound experience.

Similar to the earbuds, the headphones incorporate intuitive gestures and voice for you to skip a song, pause your music, answer a call, or work on your documents. Moreover, the headphones don’t skimp on comfort as they are built with soft, over-ear pads for a breathable lightweight experience.

Dimensions Length: 8.03” (204 mm) Width: 7.68” (195 mm) Depth: 1.89” (48 mm) Weight 0.64 lb. (290.3 g) Exterior Colors: Light Gray, Matte Black Frequency response 20Hz–20kHz Noise cancellation Up to 30 dB for active noise cancellation Up to 40 dB for passive noise cancellation Speaker 40mm Free Edge driver Soundpressure level output Up to 115 dB (1kHz, 1Vrms via cable connector with power on) Up to 115 dB (1kHz, 0dBFS over Bluetooth connection) Battery life Up to 20 hours (with music playback over Bluetooth, ANC on) USBcord length 1.5m Audio cable length 1.2m Compatibility Windows 10 or later, Android 4.4 or later, iOS 9 or later, Bluetooth 4.1/4.2 Buttons/controls Power button, Mute button, Volume dial (right ear), Noise Cancellation dial (left ear) Charging Full charge in less than 2 hours Inputs USB-C connector, 3.5mm audio connector What’s inthe box Surface Headphones 2, carrying case, USB cable, audio cable, quick start guide, safety and warranty documents Warranty 1-year limited hardware warranty

Pre-order for these smart audio devices starts today on Aug 25, 2020 and they will be exclusively available on the Microsoft Store. They will start shipping from Sept 8 onwards.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.