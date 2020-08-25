Singapore exclusive: Pre-order Surface Earbuds & Headphones 2 from Microsoft store

Microsoft continues to leapfrog into the headphones industry as it introduces its very first pair of wireless in-ear headphones, the Surface Earbuds along with the newly improved Surface Headphones 2. These are now available exclusively on the Singapore Microsoft Store.
Never miss a beat again with the Microsoft Surface Earbuds. Instead of opting for the traditional earpiece look, Microsoft has opted to create a distinctive circular disc design for their earbuds.
These multifunction auditory devices incorporate an innovative four anchor point design so that they sit snugly in your ear as you move about. Moreover, with three sets of interchangeable silicone ear tips, these earbuds ensure maximum comfort for all-day wearing.PHOTO: Microsoft
Have full control at your fingertips with intuitive controls over the responsive touch surface. Simply tap, touch, and swipe to skip a music track, adjust the volume, answer and end calls, or get assistance seamlessly.
Custom-designed drivers are tuned to precision in order to deliver an immersive acoustic experience. Moreover, never fear being misheard in online meetings again as two advanced microphones in each earbud isolate your voice while suppressing background noise.PHOTO: Microsoft
Elevate your productivity time with access to Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint experiences via the earbuds. Once you’ve subscribed to Microsoft 365 and download the app, you can utilise innovative features such as dictating your documents.
You can even swipe to advance slides, enable live captions and subtitles on-screen, and more on PowerPoint.
|Dimensions
|Each earbud: 0.98” (25 mm) x 0.78” (19.9 mm)Charging case: Length: 2.96” (75 mm), Width: 1.31 (33.2 mm), Height: 0.98” (25 mm)
|Weight
|Each earbud: 0.26 oz (7.2 g) with ear tip Charging case: 1.41 oz (40 g) without earbuds
|Exterior
|Color: Glacier
|Frequency response
|20Hz–20kHz
|Speakers
|13.6 mm driver
|Microphones
|Two microphones per earbud
|Battery life
|Up to 24 hours of battery life battery with included charging case (8 hours of continuous listening time on a single charge, plus another two 8-hour charges with the charging case) A 10-minute charge provides up to 1 hour of battery life.
|Cord
|USB-A to USB-C cord (1 meter)
|Audio codecs
|SBC and aptX
|Compatibility
|Windows 10 or later, Android 4.4 or later, iOS 9 or later, Bluetooth 4.1/4.2
|Waterproof rating
|IPX4
|What’s inthe box
|Two Surface Earbuds, charging case, 3 pairs of silicone ear tips (sizes S/M/L), USB-C to USB-A cable, Quick Start Guide, safety and warranty documents
|Warranty
|1-year limited hardware warranty
Microsoft has also listened (yup) to their consumers and introduced a revamp of their headphones with the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2. With a longer-lasting all-day battery, you can now use your headphone for up to 20 hours from a full charge.PHOTO: Microsoft
The headphones have also retained their on-ear dials for you to effortlessly rotate and adjust the volume or level of noise cancellation. You can even choose how much to tune out with the 13 levels of adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for a more immersive Omnisonic sound experience.
Similar to the earbuds, the headphones incorporate intuitive gestures and voice for you to skip a song, pause your music, answer a call, or work on your documents. Moreover, the headphones don’t skimp on comfort as they are built with soft, over-ear pads for a breathable lightweight experience.
|Dimensions
|Length: 8.03” (204 mm) Width: 7.68” (195 mm) Depth: 1.89” (48 mm)
|Weight
|0.64 lb. (290.3 g)
|Exterior
|Colors: Light Gray, Matte Black
|Frequency response
|20Hz–20kHz
|Noise cancellation
|Up to 30 dB for active noise cancellation Up to 40 dB for passive noise cancellation
|Speaker
|40mm Free Edge driver
|Soundpressure level output
|Up to 115 dB (1kHz, 1Vrms via cable connector with power on) Up to 115 dB (1kHz, 0dBFS over Bluetooth connection)
|Battery life
|Up to 20 hours (with music playback over Bluetooth, ANC on)
|USBcord length
|1.5m
|Audio cable length
|1.2m
|Compatibility
|Windows 10 or later, Android 4.4 or later, iOS 9 or later, Bluetooth 4.1/4.2
|Buttons/controls
|Power button, Mute button, Volume dial (right ear), Noise Cancellation dial (left ear)
|Charging
|Full charge in less than 2 hours
|Inputs
|USB-C connector, 3.5mm audio connector
|What’s inthe box
|Surface Headphones 2, carrying case, USB cable, audio cable, quick start guide, safety and warranty documents
|Warranty
|1-year limited hardware warranty
Pre-order for these smart audio devices starts today on Aug 25, 2020 and they will be exclusively available on the Microsoft Store. They will start shipping from Sept 8 onwards.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.