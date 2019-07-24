Singapore families can now share their mobile plans to save money

Say hello to VIVIFI, the latest Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) on the block that wants people to maximise their mobile plans by allowing family members to share oodles of mobile data among themselves.

The appeal of the only non-contract VIVIFI Share mobile plan in Singapore is this: a scenario where a family of four could fork out as low as $11.49 each for 20GB of data, 300 minutes of talk time, and 100 text messages to go around between them. They're throwing in an extra 2GB of data for every additional mobile line subscribed under a single plan.

How does it work, you ask? Well, there'll be one central subscriber paying the base price for a mobile plan, which is $29.90. Up to eight family members can then join in under that same plan for just $5.35 each to get access to the collective pool of mobile data, talktime and SMS.

The next best thing? You won't ever have to fear going over your data limit. Simply pay for what you collectively consume, starting from $10 for an extra 6GB that the whole family can use, hassle-free. No frowned-upon account sharing here!

MAXIMISE YOUR PLANS AND BANISH DATA WASTAGE

PHOTO: Vivifi

With VIVIFI, there's no bill shock because you won't have to pay for hefty bundles of data that you don't need. Oh, and all this without being tethered to contracts, too.

"We are here to 'vivifi' our customers. With us, our customers have an opportunity to unify their family with just one mobile plan. VIVIFI your life and enjoy to the fullest by sharing," said Dr Lim Teck Meng, CEO of VIVIFI.

Fuelled by innovation, optimism and trust, the telco can't wait to enrich the lives of all smartphone users in both work and play. In time to come, VIVIFI will continue launching more exciting new-to-market products and rip-roaring experiences in telecommunications.

In the meantime, drop by the bus stop in front of Robinsons (Heeren) along Orchard Road from July 24 to 30 to check out VIVIFI's Augmented Reality which will connect you to the unexpected, and find out what's in store!

