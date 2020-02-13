Singapore first in Southeast Asia to launch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on Feb 14 for $1,998

The recent announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at the Samsung Unpacked event alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20 series earlier this week no doubt raised the pulses of many prospective owners. This, and the Motorola razr, are signalling the return of the classic flip phones of old, and in some style too.

Boasting a slinky new clamshell design that trumps last year's Galaxy Fold in both style and substance, thanks to its new foldable Ultra Thin Glass, reinforced in a nylon fibre-enhanced Hideaway Hinge, the Galaxy Z Flip is a stylish yet super reliable device that can fit easily into your pocket.

Features such as Flex mode allow users to be extra creative with the way they capture content, as the free-standing hinge allows the Galaxy Z Flip to support itself without the need for a tripod.

Furthermore, when folded this way, the screen essentially splits itself into two, which allows for easier navigation and greater flexibility in virtually any situation.

The tiny front display isn't anything to scoff at, either, with the ability to not only tell the time or pick up calls, but to also serve as a preview display for the rear cameras, and serve as a fingerprint sensor.

And as it turns out, Singaporeans will be the lucky first ones to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which will be available for purchase on 14 Feb 2020, from 8am onwards at all local telecommunication operators (M1, Singtel and StarHub) and the Samsung Online Store.

It will retail for $1,998 (including GST), and will be available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.

SPECIFICATIONS