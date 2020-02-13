Singapore first in Southeast Asia to launch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on Feb 14 for $1,998

PHOTO: Geek Culture
Marion Frayna
Geek Culture

The recent announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at the Samsung Unpacked event alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20 series earlier this week no doubt raised the pulses of many prospective owners. This, and the Motorola razr, are signalling the return of the classic flip phones of old, and in some style too.

Boasting a slinky new clamshell design that trumps last year's Galaxy Fold in both style and substance, thanks to its new foldable Ultra Thin Glass, reinforced in a nylon fibre-enhanced Hideaway Hinge, the Galaxy Z Flip is a stylish yet super reliable device that can fit easily into your pocket.

Features such as Flex mode allow users to be extra creative with the way they capture content, as the free-standing hinge allows the Galaxy Z Flip to support itself without the need for a tripod.

Furthermore, when folded this way, the screen essentially splits itself into two, which allows for easier navigation and greater flexibility in virtually any situation.

The tiny front display isn't anything to scoff at, either, with the ability to not only tell the time or pick up calls, but to also serve as a preview display for the rear cameras, and serve as a fingerprint sensor.

And as it turns out, Singaporeans will be the lucky first ones to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which will be available for purchase on 14 Feb 2020, from 8am onwards at all local telecommunication operators (M1, Singtel and StarHub) and the Samsung Online Store.

It will retail for $1,998 (including GST), and will be available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.

SPECIFICATIONS

Model Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
OS Android 10
Processor 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
Memory 8GB RAM
Storage 256GB
Display Main: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED  Display (21.9:9) Infinity Flex Display (1080×2636 pixels)120Hz refresh rate
Cover: 1.06-inch Super AMOLED (116×300 pixels)
Camera Rear12MP wide-angle (f/1.8), Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS12MP ultra wide-angle (f/2.2)
Front10MP selfie (f/2.4)
Connectivity LTE
Battery 3,300 mAh
Dimensions Unfolded: 167.9 x 73.6 x 7.2 mm – 6.9mm (screen)Folded: 87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3 mm (hinge) – 15.4mm (sagging)
Weight 183g
Colours Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold
Price (SGD) $1,998
Availability (Singapore) 6 March 2020

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

