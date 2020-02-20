Singapore to have 28,000 EV charging stations by 2030

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in his Budget speech on Tuesday (Feb 18) that Singapore will have 28,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points by 2020.

This will come as good news to early adopters of EVs, like Hyundai's Ioniq Electric, as it's a massive increase from the current count of around 1,600 charging points.

This move aims to support the government's vision of a cleaner motoring fleet.

In tandem with this, Mr Heng also said that Singapore will phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2040 and that schemes will be implemented to make EVs more attractive.

To do that, the Vehicular Emissions Scheme, which metes out tax rebates and surcharges based on a vehicle's emission levels, will be extended to light commercial vehicles.

Also, an early-adoption incentive scheme will be rolled out for EV buyers from 2021 to 2023. It will offer rebates capped at $20,000 per vehicle.

Finally, the road tax for EVs and hybrid vehicles will be revised.

