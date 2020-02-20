Singapore to have 28,000 EV charging stations by 2030

Singapore will expand the EV charging infrastructure significantly from 1,600 points now to 28,000 by 2030.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Kenny Yeo
Hardware Zone

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in his Budget speech on Tuesday (Feb 18) that Singapore will have 28,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points by 2020.

This will come as good news to early adopters of EVs, like Hyundai's Ioniq Electric, as it's a massive increase from the current count of around 1,600 charging points.

This move aims to support the government's vision of a cleaner motoring fleet.

In tandem with this, Mr Heng also said that Singapore will phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2040 and that schemes will be implemented to make EVs more attractive.

To do that, the Vehicular Emissions Scheme, which metes out tax rebates and surcharges based on a vehicle's emission levels, will be extended to light commercial vehicles.

Also, an early-adoption incentive scheme will be rolled out for EV buyers from 2021 to 2023. It will offer rebates capped at $20,000 per vehicle.

Finally, the road tax for EVs and hybrid vehicles will be revised.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Budget 2020 Heng Swee Keat electric vehicles Tax

TRENDING

Leak of closed-door Chan Chun Sing meeting &#039;deeply disappointing&#039; and a &#039;betrayal&#039;, says Singapore Chinese Chamber president
Leak of minister's comments 'a breach of trust': SCCCI chief
Catfight! Claws out as Xiaxue and Oon Shu An fight over obesity
Catfight! Claws out as Xiaxue and local actress Oon Shu An fight over obesity
I&#039;ve had a &#039;chou chou&#039; for 21 years and I&#039;m not ashamed to admit it
I've had a 'chou chou' for 21 years and I'm not ashamed to admit it
Fish Leong&#039;s ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer&#039;s post
Fish Leong's ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer's post
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including 1 first warded as dengue patient; 5 more patients discharged
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including 1 first warded as dengue patient
Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmissions in the workplace
How to protect yourself from coronavirus transmissions in the workplace
It&#039;s easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
It's easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
Crazy Rich Asians&#039; Constance Wu made $830 as a stripper
Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu made $830 as a stripper
Why should I care? A working adult&#039;s take on Budget 2020
Why should I care? A working adult's take on Budget 2020
This made my day: Chicken rice shop offers free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
Chicken rice shop offers thousands of free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
BMTC cookhouse&#039;s Western Wednesday special sparks delicious Facebook comments
BMTC cookhouse's Western Wednesday special sparks delicious Facebook comments
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

2 passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows
2 passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
iPhone 9 reportedly on track to launch in March 2020
iPhone 9 reportedly on track to launch in March 2020
&#039;China will win the coronavirus battle&#039;: Ip Man star Donnie Yen donates $180,000 to frontline medical workers in Wuhan
'China will win the coronavirus battle': Ip Man star Donnie Yen donates $180,000 to frontline medical workers in Wuhan

Budget 2020

3 ways Budget 2020 is different (and similar) to Budget 2019
3 ways Budget 2020 is different (and similar) to Budget 2019
Singapore to have 28,000 EV charging stations by 2030
Singapore to have 28,000 EV charging stations by 2030
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
4 things I like about Budget 2020
4 things I like about Budget 2020

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Final Destination 2: Why having a water bottle in your car can kill
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items &amp; more to help lower income families
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat

Home Works

House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down

SERVICES