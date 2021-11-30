Singapore headset brand Iinvictor launches Soturi headphones for gamers

Iinvictor is a new Singaporean brand that taps into the experience of its parent company, Intricon, which has been designing, developing, and manufacturing professional and military-grade audio devices and headsets for three decades.

The Soturi headphones are the first release from Iinvictor.

The Iinvictor Soturi gaming headphones sports a comfortable fit that makes long hours of wearing more than bearable, and with clear sound that goes both ways, ensuring that you can hear everything important and also be fully heard.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Soturi means "warrior" in Finnish, which is a fitting name for this pair of headphones inspired by the design of military headsets.

Coming in at just 295g, they are lightweight, which is a feature that will definitely be an unsung hero over a long period of use. The 50mm drivers give off bright sounds with a slight emphasis on the highs for that added clarity.

They also come with a V Command Detachable Boom Mic which is able to make users sound bright and clear.

After all, in games that demand twitch reflexes, having to repeat yourself could make the difference between victory and defeat.

The Iinvictor Soturi gaming headphones is available on Lazada and Shopee and retails for $99.

ALSO READ: Razer Barracuda X gaming headset review: Plug-and-play convenience

This article was first published in Geek Culture.