'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans

PHOTO: Facebook / Kevin Bathman
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Should tourists go up to a local hawker and ask for a fresh plate of Singapore noodles, they’ll only receive a steaming hot bowl of confused, blank looks because what the hell even is that dish. 

Granted, the vaguely-defined dish known as Singapore Noodles does exist in many places overseas, especially in Asian restaurants in predominantly Caucasian countries. But adding to the level of perplexity in the already baffling discussion is this post by Facebook user Kevin Bathman. 

On Jan 30, Kevin uploaded a peculiar picture of packets of instant noodles. Let’s try to break it down. 

  • It’s a packet of Singapore Curry Instant Noodles, which is something that doesn’t exist here. Unless we’re talking about mee goreng from the Indian-Muslim stalls? But the picture on the packaging doesn’t even look like it.
  • What does Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh have to do with Singapore? 
  • Most importantly, why the heck is there cultural appropriation in the form of a Native American headdress worn by a Bollywood actor for a packet of Singapore-flavoured noodles? 
  • Why is there an “I love Desi Chinese” statement plastered on it? How is Singapore cuisine considered Sino-Indian? 

Kevin explained that the brand — Ching’s Secret — is actually an Indian brand that specialises in Indian-Chinese cuisine. You can actually find Ching’s Secret products stocked on the shelves of Mustafa Centre, with fusion options like Schezwan Chutney and Green Chili sauce. 

So confused, what the hell is this? Found it online, and their website says: “Ching’s Secret is an Indian brand of...

Posted by Kevin Bathman on Thursday, 30 January 2020

Like Kevin, local netizens are just as baffled about the mishmash of everything that isn’t actually Singaporean on something that touts to be the taste of Singapore. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrabs

It appears that the packaging — odd as it is — actually has variations. Prominent instant noodle blogger The Ramen Rater managed to find a packet of the Singapore Curry Instant Noodles in Washington. According to him, the noodles taste pretty decent with a profile akin to “curry meets masala”. His all-time favourite instant noodle is Prima Taste’s Laksa La Mian, so you know you can trust his taste. 

Another version of the packaging. PHOTO: Novelty Cart

But again, this begs the question: does it taste like something from out of Singapore? In a transnational investigation into the foreign yet familiar dish published in Mynah Magazine (disclaimer: I had a hand in the article), the closest thing that resembles Singapore Noodles is none other than fried bee hoon. 

In the end, what Ching’s Secret’s take on Singapore noodles might just be a mere imitation of the classic Maggi curry noodles. Both pale in comparison anyway when placed next to our MSG-laden lord and saviour Indomie. 

ilyas@asiaone.com
 

'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Stefanie Sun, By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
Here's an online map that pinpoints coronavirus infection cases in Singapore
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream

Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

