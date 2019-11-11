Singapore’s performances for AFC U-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers go viral for the wrong reasons

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab; Football Association of Singapore
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

The Football Association of Singapore kicked things off so optimistically, so full of hope for the Under-18 national team to get ahead in the championship qualifiers for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup next year. 

Alas, things didn’t pan out that great at the end of the first round. Making things worse is the fact that the losses have gone phenomenally viral on Facebook. 

As robust as our local lads are, they probably drew the short end of the straw when they were tasked to take on the teams from South Korea, Myanmar and China, all strong opponents in their own right.

But no matter the odds, the Singapore U-18 squad definitely stood a chance. These are the top players drawn from across six Singapore Premier League clubs and the Singapore Sports School, after all. 

🇸🇬 Our Under-18s begin their Group I campaign tomorrow! #ONESTRONG More details ➡️ bit.ly/sinafcu19 📺 Watch LIVE at MY SPORTS!

Posted by Football Association of Singapore on Tuesday, 5 November 2019

“The boys understand that it’s a big task, a big challenge against the likes of Korea and China but they want to show what they have and give our opponents a tough fight,” noted the team’s head coach Fadzuhasny Juraimi.  

“Most of these players have not been involved in AFF and AFC international-level tournaments and this will be a good experience for them as well.”

And so they departed for Myanmar last week for their first match against Korea on Wednesday (Nov 6). Which, uh, ended in quite a harrowing manner: an 11-0 loss. So striking was the massive score margin that it garnered more than 1,600 shares across Facebook. 

🇸🇬 Not the best result tonight, but let's look to our next game against China on Friday! #ONESTRONG #AFCU19Q

Posted by Football Association of Singapore on Wednesday, 6 November 2019

But the squad couldn’t afford to brood about the big loss — they had the next match in two days to worry about. The cubs went in strong last Friday (Nov 8) and gave their best, but weren’t able to prevail against the might of China. 

🇸🇬 A good effort from the boys. One more game left on Sunday 💪 #ONESTRONG

Posted by Football Association of Singapore on Friday, 8 November 2019

Bloodied but unbowed, they still had one more chance to make good in Yangon. Singapore clashed with the home team and — for the third match in a row — ended with zilch goals by the time the last whistle blew. Even the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) sounded pretty deflated in their post.

🇸🇬 Not a good end to our campaign. #ONESTRONG

Posted by Football Association of Singapore on Sunday, 10 November 2019

With the dismal results of all three matches having been widely shared online, comments (both sympathetic and scornful) flooded the Football Association of Singapore Facebook page. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrabs

Better luck next time, boys. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Singapore football football Football Association of Singapore Social media

