Singapore Pools to contact punters affected by glitches in Toto Quick Pick system

SINGAPORE - Punters affected by the software glitches that hit Singapore Pools online Toto Quick Pick option will be contacted via e-mail or on their mobile numbers registered with the lottery operator.

In an update on Thursday (Jan 16), Singapore Pools said it has started contacting affected customers and will continue doing so over the next few days.

The glitches affected only punters who placed their bets online via the Toto Quick Pick system. To create an online account with Singapore Pools, one would have to provide details like e-mail address, mobile number, residential address and NRIC number.

On Wednesday, Singapore Pools revealed that its online Toto Quick Pick system had been affected by two software glitches, the first of which left the number 49 out of the set of random numbers generated in punters' bets for a period of more than a year.

The Quick Pick system generates a set of six random numbers between one and 49 for each such bet placed.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which regulates gambling here. The Straits Times understands that the problem was the first of its kind.

The glitches were found to have been introduced on Oct 2, 2018, during a system update conducted by a service vendor, Singapore Pools revealed in an earlier statement.

About 3 per cent of Toto sales were affected by the glitches, said the lottery operator, adding that 7 per cent of its Toto sales are done through its online platforms.

Singapore Pools said it will refund all customers who had placed online Quick Pick bets in the 14 draws where the number 49 was drawn as a winning number.