Singapore pre-orders for Xbox Series X and Series S begins 22 September

With the next-generation of consoles practically knocking at the door for our hard-earned cash, now all we have to do is commit.

With the PlayStation 5 pre-orders basically disappearing in an instant, it can be disheartening, to say the least.

However, for those of you on the other side, fret not. Microsoft has now shared that pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will begin on September 22 at 6am in Singapore.

Participating retailers in Singapore include the following:

The Xbox Series X will be retailing for $699, while the Series S will set you back $459. Players can look forward to the “most performant, immersive and compatible next-generation console gaming experiences ever.”

Whether the Xbox family of consoles will see the same amount of fervour remains to be seen. However, you definitely do not want a situation where you want to get one and miss the chance.

So sleep well the night before, the camping begins early on 22 September, before the consoles officially arrive on 10 November.

