Singapore Studio has spent 14 years making Kamen Rider-styled tokusatsu series

The legacy of tokusatsu (live-action with special effects) series is a massive one, and has transcended well beyond the borders of Japan these days.

The likes of Kamen Rider, Super Sentai and Ultraman inspiring the West to develop Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers is a testament to just how timeless this genre of TV series is.

This time, a group of tokusatsu fans from Singapore are attempting to establish themselves in the genre, in the form of Sacred Guardian Singa.

Kasimir Poh Cieslak as Ryan Leong/Singa. Screengrab/YouTube/Sacred Guardian Singa

Co-created by Basil Yeo, Aydeel Djoeharie, and Gan Meng Yeow, the folks at studio tokuAsia have hard at work since 2006 to bring the adventures of Ryan Leong (Kasimir Poh Cieslak) as the titular hero Singa, as he strives to keep the streets of Singapore safe from evil.

The show is planned to run for twenty 24-minute episodes. The studio has yet to announce an official launch date, though interested backers may pre-register to receive notifications for when it goes live.

In addition, tokuAsia will be launching an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for a special collectible featuring Singa himself very soon.

From left: Gan Meng Yeow, Singa, Aydeel Djoeharie, and Basil Yeo. PHOTO: tokuAsia

However, that’s not all tokuAsia has planned for Sacred Guardian Singa. The studio has also recently announced a comic book prequel series called Sacred Guardians, which will chronicle the stories of other similar characters from other nations in Southeast Asia.

The comic book is written by Aydeel Djoeharie and illustrated by Alan Bay, and will launch on Sept 12.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.