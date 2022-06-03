Singapore workers get free skills boost to retrain for careers in cloud computing

In an effort to reduce the demand for IT skills among Singapore businesses, AWS and digital learning platform Lithan, announced the launch of the AWS re/Start programme in Singapore.

AWS re/Start is a skills-development and job training programme open to Singaporeans and permanent residents that prepares its students for careers in cloud computing.

Lithan is offering the twelve-week programme under the Career Conversion Programme (CCP) for Cloud Professionals – AWS Cloud Specialist by Workforce Singapore (WSG).

Through real-world, scenario-based exercises, labs, and coursework, students with no prior experience in cloud computing learn Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills.

As the programme is meant to help Singaporeans reskill, companies can obtain salary support from WSG if they hire mid-career individuals without prior experience or redeploy eligible to take on cloud practitioner roles graduating from the CCP.

Companies can also enrol their employees for training offered by Lithan and leverage applicable course fee funding by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) to subsidize the AWS re/Start structured classroom training component within the CCP duration.

The programme prepares participants for entry-level cloud roles in operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and more; it also prepares participants and covers the cost of the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification exam, so graduates can validate cloud skills with an industry-recognised credential. Individuals may apply for the CCP for Cloud Professionals with a participating employer to undergo AWS re/Start structured training and on-the-job training to take on their new job role.

Lithan aims to provide placement opportunities to all graduates within six months after the completion of the program.

These positions could be in partners Cloud Kinetics, Geco Asia, Graymatics, and StarHub, who have fully committed themselves to accept graduates of the programme to their companies.

AWS has launched AWS re/Start in more than 100 cities across more than 40 countries globally. The first AWS re/Start Singapore cohort will kick off in June with registration is now open.

