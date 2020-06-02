Singaporean filmmaker explains why the high-end Apple Mac Pro is competitively priced

Back in June 2019 when Apple announced the new Mac Pro machines, local filmmaker Chai Yee Wei was bothered by the many comments from regular folks who weren't the target audience of the high-end professional machine, but felt the need to bad mouth the machine for being overpriced.

Yes, a high-end PC can be had for under US$5,000 (S$6,900), so when Apple's latest machine was priced starting from US$6,000, it set tongues wagging.

And when TV makers can offer a 65-inch OLED display for under US$10,000 but Apple's 32-inch Pro Display XDR is priced at US$4,999, hecklers had a field day mocking Apple users.

In a Facebook post on his public page, the 43-year-old director said, "This machine is priced right. And if you don't get it, you are simply not the user for it. No need to bad mouth something that is not meant for you."

He then listed a list of reasons why Apple's latest machine isn't meant for the normal user, but geared towards the power user who actually needed the top-end specifications that Apple was targeting.

And to him, the Pro Display XDR, which offers a Nano-Texture surface meant to reduce reflections without affecting the overall image quality, 1,000 nits of brightness at all times - with 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, is significantly cheaper than his US$30,000 reference monitor, though he acknowledges that the monitor offers some additional features that Apple does not.

But his point is that professional content creators will be more than familiar with the various desktop and monitor options they can choose to have at their disposal, and his weapon of choice is currently the all-new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR.

"For post-production houses doing high-end post-production work which require heavy rendering of footage constantly and reliably, this machine will pay for itself many times over. Furthermore, compared to the workstation-class machines from other brands, Apple's new Mac Pro actually comes in very competitively priced while looking much much sexier," explained the founder of homegrown post-production house, Mocha Chai Laboratory, and the new father of a baby girl.

Chai Yee Wei’s Apple Mac Pro which comes with the Apple Afterburner card. PHOTO: Geek Culture

Chai is a Singaporean filmmaker who had his big break in 2008 when he had the opportunity to produce his first feature film "Blood Ties" and it was then that he decided to become a full-time filmmaker.

Since then, he has produced three more feature-length films in Singapore, Malaysia and China.